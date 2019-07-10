Brian Shoemake, chef at Waunakee Community High School, was named Taher, Inc.’s Top Chef of 2019 at the Annual Top Chef Contest during its annual Director/Chef Seminar.
Shoemake was one of four selected by the company to compete. The contest consisted of three rounds: first, a surprise box of garden fresh product to prepare with a protein for a dinner plate; second, preparing three types of eggs, perfectly, including poached; and third, preparing food suing commodity products only (Waunakee does not receive commodities).
