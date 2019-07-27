Complaints from neighbors of Prairie Elementary School of sump pumps constantly running have prompted school officials to hire an engineering firm to review water management at the site.
According to Randy Guttenberg, Waunakee school district administrator, neighbors on the south border of Prairie Elementary have said they have noticed an increased in sump pump activity since a school addition was built in 2015.
“This spring we commissioned and hired Rettler Corporation. They’re a civil engineering firm. They were not associated with this project in any way,” Guttenberg said.
Rettler Corporation engineers have been asked to review existing conditions, review the plans for stormwater management and the county’s guidelines.
Two meetings with neighborhood residents have been held, the first last year and a second with Rettler Corporation in the spring, so neighbors could share their concerns.
“The part we are not addressing is ground water,” Guttenberg said, adding that the increasing volume of rainfall is not part of the scope.
“If anything there needs to be changed and amended, if it’s anything beyond managing the water... that may be an additional conversation with the residents regarding groundwater,” Guttenberg said.
Guttenberg said he expects the engineers report to be completed in the next few weeks and to be a topic at future school board and facilities committee meetings.
Waunakee Public Works Director Kevin Even said village officials were aware of the situation on West Verleen Avenue but were awaiting the results from the district's consultant.
"This area, and all of northern Dane County, has elevated groundwater conditions causing sump pumps to run," Even said.
The change in conditions is causing problems in areas with lower elevations, Even added.
