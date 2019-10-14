After high levels of PFAS were detected in Madison’s Starkweather Creek, the Wisconsin River near Rhinelander and Monroe County’s Silver Creek near Fort McCoy last week, some may be wondering about Waunakee’s water.
Local officials and state officials say the drinking water is safe. According to Waunakee Utilities Director Tim Herlitzka, the village’s water supply was last tested for PFAS in 2014-15, and none were detected. In an email to the Tribune, Herlitzka said testing would be done again in the coming years.
The Department of Natural Resources also reported no presence of PFAS in the sampling. An email from a DNR spokesperson to the Tribune stated:
“Waunakee sampled their drinking water wells in 2014-2015 for six PFAS compounds, as part of the third round of US EPA’s Unregulated Contaminant Monitoring Rule (UCMR3). All wells showed no detect for all PFAS compounds at that time.”
According to the Environmental Protection Agency, PFAS, or Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, are a group of chemicals that have been manufactured and used in a variety of industries since the 1940s. In addition to their use for Teflon and cleaning products, they can be found in fire-fighting foams, which contribute to a major source of groundwater contamination at airports and military bases where firefighting training occurs.
The EPA’s website notes, “PFAS are found in a wide range of consumer products that people use daily such as cookware, pizza boxes and stain repellants. Most people have been exposed to PFAS. Certain PFAS can accumulate and stay in the human body for long periods of time.”
Studies on lab animals have shown they can result in reproductive and developmental, liver and kidney, and immunological effects. They can also cause increased cholesterol levels, low infant birth weights, cancer (for PFOA), and thyroid hormone disruption (for PFOS), according to the EPA.
Madison Water Utility detected PFAS in its water supply, and officials there believe the hazardous compounds have traveled into it after decades of firefighting foam use during training at Truax Field, Herlitzka said. Small amounts of the chemicals were also found near a former landfill.
“We are not aware of any similar sites in the Waunakee area located near our wells that would make our water supply more susceptible to PFAS contamination,” Herlitzka said.
Regulatory agencies require Waunakee Utilities to test for a wide variety of contaminants in the water supply on a regular basis, he added. Results of those tests can be found on the Waunakee Utilities website, waunakeeutilities.com.
On Friday, the Department of Natural Resources reported that sampling of surface water at the Dane County Regional Airport revealed PFAS. The DNR sent a letter to airport officials notifying them that the data indicates the airport is responsible for the discharge of the hazardous substance and will be responsible for providing a clean-up plan.
“The DNR requested the airport to sample the outfalls as part of the process to complete the Wisconsin Pollution Discharge Elimination System (WPDES) permit reissuance applications. PFAS sampling was required since large airports are known to be potential sources of relatively high concentrations of PFAS (now shown to be true at Dane County Regional Airport) in cases where training and use of firefighting foam occur on the property,” the release from the DNR states.
In August, Gov. Tony Evers directed the Department of Natural Resources to work on addressing PFAS in ground and surface waters and to pursue rulemaking “using science-based recommendations from the Department of Health Services (DHS),” he said in a release to the media.
Working with DHS, the DNR will set enforceable standards for PFAS in surface, ground and drinking water supplies.
DNR officials are also requesting that tests be done of wastewater at the Madison Metropolitan Sewerage District, where Waunakee sends its wastewater, and 124 other publicly-owned treatment plants.
After that sampling, if results show combined PFOA and PFOS concentrations exceed 20 ng/L (or parts per trillion, ppt), DNR will request that the treatment plants work with DNR to create a sampling plan within their sewer networks that can be used to identify sources of PFAS.
The DNR sent the letter requesting the samplings from MMSD on July 22, and gave the sewerage district 90 days to respond.
