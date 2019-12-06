In November, Endres Manufacturing Company Foundation announced grants of $201,400 to 18 nonprofit organizations, in addition to the annual sponsorship of Big Brothers, Big Sisters, partnership with Dane County Arts, and annual scholarships at Waunakee High School and Madison College. Endres Manufacturing Company, a family business, celebrated its 90th birthday in 2016.
Since the EMC Foundation's founding in 1996, the foundation has given away over $3 million to various charities. It completed the final payment of a $150,000 gift to the new Waunakee Library at the conclusion of its meeting there this month. The new library is another beautiful and impacting community asset.
Among the November 2019, grant requests awarded are:
• Badger Childhood Cancer Network - $10,000
• Center for Independent Documentary – One Hell of a Journey - $5,000
• Common Wealth Development – Works to improve the housing and business climate of our community - $4,000
• Family Service Madison – Dedicates efforts to support family life in Dane County, WI - $10,000
• First Tee of South Central Wisconsin – Introduces the game of golf and its values to young people - $6,000
• Friends of Middleton PAC for Senior programs – Encourages the growth and development of both cultural and performing arts within the schools of the Middleton Area - $3,500
• Friends of Sauk Prairie Parks and Recreation – Maintains and recreates parks in the Sauk Prairie area - $20,000
• GiGi’s Playhouse – Down’s Syndrome Achievement Center - $5,000
• Junior Achievement – Prepares and inspires young people to succeed in a global economy - $3,000
• Madison Community Cooperative Childcare & stability - $2,400
• Madison Museum of Contemporary Art - Summer Art Carts at community parks - $2,500
• Maydm – STEM ed for girls & racial equity - $10,000
• UW Program - Philanthropy Lab on Civic involvement and Service - $25,000
• River Food Pantry - $10,000
• UNIDOS Against Domestic Violence - $10,000
• WECA – Wis Early Childhood Assoc. - $10,000
• WYSO Music Makers program for disadvantaged youth – Wis Youth Symphony Orchestras - $5,000
• Waunakee Library - $60,000, fourth payment on $150,000 pledge
If you know of any non-profit organizations who you think the Foundation could help, please let contact the foundation know and pass on the word to those non-profits. Grant applications can be found at www.endresmfg.com by following the foundation link. Anyone can contribute to the foundation and 100% of the funds are given back to the community.
