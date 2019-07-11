The Early Files were changed in the Aug. 9, 1979, edition to a new format which occasionally reprinted entire news articles as they appeared many years ago.
NINETY-FIVE YEARS AGO
August 7, 1924
The Waunakee Free Dance is a Big Success – The usual big crowd attended the free pavement dance on Thursday of last week, and it was estimated that several thousand were present. Autos were parked all over the village that night. The third annual free pavement dance was a big success.
The required sum for expenses was donated by the businessmen, and the dancing was free to all. An orchestra of eight pieces furnished the music for the old-time and new dances.
Charles Williamson and John Mooney, of course, acted as promoters, and to them, in great measure, credit must be given for the quiet and orderly manner in which the dance passed off without any disturbances.
The street from the Uebersetzig corner to the Waunakee State Bank was closed to traffic, and the pavement thoroughly cleaned and given a coat of corn meal, which greatly improved the concrete surface for dancing.
A large number of seats were provided for those who did not dance, but it would be almost impossible to furnish seating capacity for the big crowd present. The street on both sides was jammed with spectators.
Business places and the orchestra stand were decorated with colored lights, and it certainly was a pretty sight.
Much credit is due to J. Buhlman, Fred Schunk and John Michels, the committee in charge of Waunakee’s greatest social function of the year, for their untiring efforts to make the event a success.
They were present from all over the country and did not regret it and seemed to thoroughly enjoy themselves. Certainly the event again next year will be eagerly looked forward to by both old and young.
FORTY YEARS AGO
August 9, 1979
Joseph Barman, 84, Waunakee, died early Sunday, Aug. 5, following a brief illness. He was born Aug. 30, 1894, in the Town of Springfield and lived his entire life in the Springfield and Waunakee areas.
Mr. and Mrs. Leo Heimbecker of Dane announce the forthcoming marriage of their daughter, Pat, to Kenneth Annen, son of Mr. and Mrs. Ray Annen of Sun Prairie.
New residents of the Waunakee Manor are Peter Dorn of Ashton, Ursula O’Malley of Madison and Matt Frederich of Waunakee.
Lynn Adler, Joan Gilbertson, Theresa Hugill and Phyllis Ripp are competing for the Junior Miss title. The pageant is scheduled for Sunday, Aug. 12, in the high school.
THIRTY YEARS AGO
August 10, 1989
The Westport Town Board approved, with conditions, a development proposal that would result in 75 condominium units constructed on land between Nau-Ti-Gal and the Mariner’s Inn at their regular meeting Aug. 1.
Residents from the River Road area in the Town of Westport met at the Yahara Center Monday night with Ed Busse and Glen Hovde, partners in the development of the Yahara River lands to discuss plans for a subdivision in that area. Many expressed concern about the preservation of the wetland and interference construction would bring to the wildlife on the Yahara acreage.
This week’s Tribune Profile features Leonard Rader. Rader grew up on a farm, joined the military, and after returning from a career in civil engineering, gardens a bountiful 30 by 100 foot plot of land in his backyard.
Waunakee’s Home Talent team overwhelmed Black Earth 13-5 Sunday.
TWENTY YEARS AGO
August 5, 1999
Access issues, location of a bike path and other questions were raised last week at a meeting on the expansion of Hwy. 12. County Executive Kathleen Falk met with representatives of the City of Middleton, the Town of Springfield and other affected municipalities to discuss the expansion of Hwy. 12.
A Dane County Circuit Court judge last week ordered the man accused of causing the deaths of two Waunakee children to face trial.
The Village of Dane celebrated its 100th anniversary with several hundred people attending festivities at Bert Deans Park.
Gov. Tommy G. Thompson took part in presenting a Wisconsin Council on Economic Education/Robert W. Baird and Co. Excellence in Teaching Economics award to Waunakee Community High School economics teacher John Laubmeier.
TEN YEARS AGO
July 30, 2009
Waunakee area prepares for electric vehicle use – Westport has already approved their use and Waunakee looks to be shortly behind. Area residents could soon see neighborhood electric vehicles, or NEVs, join the current denizens of the street.
Waunakee’s plan commission had a chance to learn more about the Department of Transportation’s (DOT) plan for the 2013 Main Street reconditioning project at their meeting Monday. The focus of the meeting with DOT representatives was the intersection improvement options for the Hwy. 113/Century Avenue intersection that include either a roundabout or a signalized improvement.
The winners for the best floats in the WaunaFest parade were announced Tuesday morning.
A measure in the recently adopted biennial state budget allows municipalities to extend the life of tax incremental (TIF) districts. A recent publication of The Wisconsin Taxpayer, published by the Wisconsin Taxpayers Alliance, notes that the new measure allows the life of a TIF to be extended for one year provided that the TIF revenue be used for affordable housing and improving the municipality’s housing stock.
