When a nearly 300-year-old burr oak tree toppled over at the Kennedy residence in Westport in September of 2018, Bev Kennedy said it was like losing a family member.
But today, a large slab of that tree trunk has taken on a new life at the Waunakee Public Library’s board room, thanks to a generous donation from Michael F. Simon Builders.
When Simon Builders celebrated its 125th year in 2018, the company marked the occasion with a yearlong campaign of giving back to the community. Phil and Paul Simon hoped to give back to the library for the November gift, and they wanted something tangible. The Simon family has long been involved in the library – in fact, the first library was a bookcase housed in a hat shop owned by Katherine Simon, Mrs. Mike Simon, on Main Street near Fish Street, according to a history shared by the Simon family.
Phil Simon and the president of the library board, Jean Elvekrog, had talked about a table for the library’s board room.
“I remembered what a great job they did at St. John’s,” Elvekrog said about the altar Simon Builders had donated.
Then Bev Kennedy mentioned to Elvekrog that that the tree had fallen.
Crafting the 19-foot table was easier said than done. The Simons had intended it to be completed for the library’s grand opening, but the thick slabs took much longer to dry than anticipated – about 90 days in a kiln at Paul Morrison’s The Wood Cycle of Wisconsin, in Oregon, according to the Simons.
“The tree was very stubborn,” Phil Simon said.
The Simons documented the process, noting the difficulties along the way.
“During the drying, the slabs had deformed too much to allow the original 18-foot trunk to be used as a single slab table, with the bottom portion being the worst part,” the document states.
Instead, it was sliced and the pair of slabs from the center of the tree were book-matched.
After an initial flattening process, the slabs were returned to the kiln to continue drying.
As the Simons explain, burr oak often has small voids and fractures in the wood that can grow during the drying process. The slabs had cracks that needed butterflies to keep them from moving over time. More than two gallons of epoxy resin was used to fill the other cracks.
The Simons note two unique features. One is a larger knob on the side near each end. They note that it may have been due to a wound in the tree which the tree sent extra energy into to heal. The second is a long void down each slab. It allows for a cord to be threaded through to a conference room phone.
“In total, this ‘tree to table’ story runs 15 months – a long wait but actually a very rapid process when working with 270 years of burr oak growth,” the Simons note.
Ironically, 270 hours were spent working on the tree – reflecting the tree’s age.
Endres Manufacturing provided the steel legs for the 600-pound table, and Wipperfurth Excavating transported the tree.
Library Director Erick Plumb said the donation represents families who have lived in the Waunakee-Westport area for more than a century.
“What’s really cool from my perspective is it’s a local source of wood. Three families that are prominent families are tied into this space,” Plumb said.
“It has roots,” Elvekrog added.
The table will get much use in the years to come. Library-board members meet in the room, and community groups meet there. It is free for nonprofits to reserve, but others pay a fee.
“It’s available to anyone who wants to use the space,” Plumb added.
