Lydia Gilles of the Waunakee FFA Chapter attended the National FFA Organization’s 360º conference at the Chula Vista Resort in Wisconsin Dells Nov. 15-16. More than 500 FFA members and advisors from around the state of Wisconsin participated in this national personal development conference held annually in Wisconsin. This conference is an activity of the National FFA organization made possible by title sponsor Syngenta.
The 360º is a two-day personal development seminar designed for high school juniors and seniors involved in the FFA organization. The 360º conference takes students full circle in terms of chapter leadership and is focused on the importance of influence and how to become an influential leader.
Students spent their time in sessions understanding the importance of influence, conducting a chapter needs assessment, crafting an influence plan for their local FFA chapter, and developing a strategy to make an influence.
Leadership development is a key focus in the National FFA Organization. Helping FFA members develop their leadership skills and focus on who they are and what they can become is key to the mission of the FFA organization. The FFA is a key component of agricultural education and helps the students to develop leadership skills through hands-on and real-life experiences.
Conference staff members are college students who are former state or national FFA officers. Many staff members have also worked as counselors for the Washington Leadership Conference, FFA’s national leadership seminar held in Washington, D.C., each summer.
