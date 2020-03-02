A fire at a Waunakee duplex caused damage and a pet cat to perish Friday.
Waunakee Fire, EMS and Police were dispatched to a report of a structure fire at the 1000 block of Sausalito Drive at 9:41 a.m. Feb. 28.
When emergency responders arrived, all occupants were already outside of the duplex. Four people were treated by EMS at the scene, but the house cat died as a result of the fire.
Members of the Dane County Fire Investigation Team responded, and it is believed the fire started in the basement of the duplex, according to a release from the Waunakee Police Department. However, the cause of the fire is undetermined. Damage to the duplex is estimated at $150,000.
Assisting were the Middleton, Dane and DeForest fire departments, along with the Dane County Sheriff's Department.
