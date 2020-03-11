Gene “Joe” Schneider, a veteran during the Vietnam era who served in Germany, graduated from DeForest High School in 1962. On his 21st birthday, he bought himself a new car. Two weeks later, he received his draft notice from the U.S. Army.
“It was the scariest day when I got that,” he said. He rode the bus to Milwaukee with other draftees to be sworn in, and nobody spoke.
He was sent to Fort Knox in Kentucky for 11 weeks of basic training, and afterwards to a 12-day leave to Fort Sill, Oklahoma, for artillery training. A few months later, he would be sent to Fort Dix, New Jersey, before deployed to Germany. Prior to arriving in Fort Dix, he was given three inoculations in his left arm; it turned out that those who had been given shots in both arms were ultimately sent to Vietnam, he said.
He left for Frankfurt, Germany, in September 1965. After being there a week, he was ordered to Giessen, Germany, by train. Leaving from Frankfurt at midnight and the only one going to this destination, he had no idea which stop would land him there. He asked the conductor at each stop, “Giessen?” and was ignored. Finally, the last time Schneider asked, the conductor responded, “Soldier, you’re here,” in English.
He would serve with the 7th Army of Europe, 6th the 9th Artillery, for the next 20 months. He primarily served as the Radiotelephone Operator (RTO) calling artillery missions by relaying commands sent from the Fire Detention Center (FDC) when conducting drills in the field. He also spent a month learning about the generator to make sure the FDC had lights at night for the firing missions. They were on-call every day and knew that they could be sent at any time to Vietnam or other combat areas. When not in the field, they spent time going to class and working on weapon and equipment maintenance.
Alert alarms would often go off in the middle of the night, and they had to meet in a rendezvous area and await orders to go out in the field or stay back. He said more than half the time they would be ordered in the field. One time they stayed there for 60 days. “Sixty days – that’s a long time,” he said. And the weather didn’t matter: Sometimes it got down well below zero.
They also had tear gas drills, including one in which they had to go through a chamber and state their name, rank, and serial number. Most couldn’t get through their serial number without tearing up terribly because of the fumes, he said.
Although field training was stressful, he very much appreciated his time in Germany. He loved the teamwork and camaraderie with his fellow servicemen and did his best to avoid errors, so he wouldn’t let anyone down. He also enjoyed the physical training drills, was awarded “soldier of the month” several times, exempting him from walking night guard duty, and visited several countries while on a 20-day leave. He also received a lot of mail and other goodies from home, acknowledging how important that support is for the troops. Also, it was fun to give candy to the children from the village who would come to greet them, he said.
While Schneider was already in Germany, his younger brother, Dale, had received orders for deployment to Vietnam. Concerned about his brother, Schneider asked his First Sergeant if he could be sent to Vietnam, too. The sergeant reassured him that he thought his brother would be fine and stressed the importance of the work Schneider was doing in Germany. Those words comforted him about his brother’s safety, and he felt a great sense of pride with his own service.
Prior to being drafted into the military, Schneider played home talent baseball. While at both training camps in the states, he made the baseball team as a pitcher. In the championship game at Fort Sill, he came in as the reliever and even though they lost, the Battalion Commander later told him that if he had started the game, they would have won. And had they won the game he would have gotten to stay stateside to serve his time instead of overseas, he said.
On April 13, 1967, he received his orders that he was coming back to the states. Before doing so, he was offered $8,000 to re-enlist. He would have been promoted to sergeant and stationed in Europe for another year, but he felt certain that eventually he would be sent to Vietnam. He declined the offer and left the Army as a Specialist E-4.
After the service, he married Jane Kopp of Waunakee, and they have three children and five granddaughters. He worked for a few trucking companies for many years and then spent the last 25 years of his career as head custodian at Waunakee High School.
This past November, over 50 years after completing his service, he was able to participate in the Badger Honor Flight. His son, Jay, went with him and he loved the entire day. “What an amazing day,” he said. He was touched by the supporters at the airport in Madison and in Washington, D.C., and was particularly moved at the Lincoln Memorial.
Reflecting upon his service, he said that even though he was far from home, it made him a better person. “If I had to do it again, I would,” he said proudly.
