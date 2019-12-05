The WWDDVS Commission, the body responsible for the Waunakee Area EMS, may soon consider closing off the station’s community room to public groups wishing to rent the space.
Elected officials from the villages of Waunakee and Dane, along with the towns of Westport, Dane, Vienna and Springfield make up the WWDDVS. At their last meeting, EMS Director Scott Russell inquired if the idea of closing that community room to public groups should be placed on the next meeting agenda.
The question drew a large discussion on the Facebook page, Waunakee Can We Talk?, with several participants objecting to the loss of the public space. Others weighed in, saying changes to the EMS have prompted the measure.
Russell said the room has seen a decline in public use.
“Also, there’s been a large increase in wear and tear from the occasional users we do get,” Russell said.
He said he envisions that recurring users of the room would continue to be welcome, however.
Russell said several issues have arisen from the room’s public use, leading him to consider the change in policy.
First, the department is in the process of replacing audio-visual equipment that has been heavily used.
Also, locking up certain items is difficult.
“Starting next year, we are going to have narcotics in our building. To secure narcotics is a really big deal,” Russell said.
Other items such as paper plates and forks for the members tend to go missing after public events in the space, he added.
“We just don’t have a way to lock any of that up,” Russell said.
Training for the membership is also a concern. After a CPR class, equipment such as mannequins must be cleaned, and space is needed for them to dry.
Russell said he envisions continuing to allow past and present members to use the building, as well as any of the six municipalities in the district for meetings.
But slowly, the EMS would begin turning down requests from new users.
The building’s foyer, with its emergency phone, would remain open.
“Should anybody walk in and need 911 because we’re not always at the front door at night if we’re sleeping, we still would keep that foyer open for people,” Russell said.
The next WWDDVS meeting is set for Dec. 12. Russell said he usually has the agenda available the Friday prior to the meeting.
