The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has proposed funding an expansion of the North Mendota Trail which will traverse Governor Nelson State Park.
The expansion could be completed as early as this summer.
Dane County Supervisor Dave Ripp said a $50,000 grant from the DNR will allow the county to complete the project itself and therefore result in an earlier completion date.
“Dane County is really happy with this solution,” Ripp said. “This part of the trail will be done a year sooner than if the DNR did the work. It would have taken them a while to either get their own crew in or contract it out. This way, Dane County can act this spring and have a usable trail by summer.”
Ripp said the expansion through Governor Nelson State Park will span 2,700 feet and be paved by the Dane County Highway Department once the ground has dried sufficiently.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.