Waunakee High School and Middle School have announced the Career and Technical Education students of the month for November.
Among the high school students were Molly Krupp, Eliza Endres, Zack Curton and Ariana Cribbs.
Molly Krupp was the student of the month for Agriculture Education. Krupp displays leadership and an ability to make others feel welcome in the FFA Organization. She is also willing to step in when help is needed – at events, aiding students or trying new things.
Eliza Endres was the student of the month for Business and Information Tech/Marketing Education. She is a leader in her classes, leading a group of students for her Global Business simulation project, and has interest in business.
Zack Curton was the student of the month for Family and Consumer Science Education. Curton is enrolled in Culinary Arts III and the Baking and Pastry Course. He takes initiative to help out in the lab where help is always needed and shows a great interest in the culinary arts.
Ariana Cribbs is working on Medical Terminology. She has completed two courses in the health science pathway and demonstrates strong leadership qualities.
Among the middle school students of the month were Tyler Luech, Ainsley Hubbard, Isabelle McKee and Olivia Lautz.
Tyler Luech was the Agriculture Education student of the month. He is dedicated to 7th grade agriculture and has helped recruit other students to participate in the FFA Quiz Bowl Teams.
Ainsley Hubbard was the student of the month for Business and Information Tech/Marketing Education. Hubbard designed a digital citizenship poster which showed originality and fulfilled all aspects of the assignment.
Isabelle McKee is the Family and Consumer Science Education student of the month. He is excited to learn new things and to share her personal expertise when helping other students.
Olivia Lautz is the Technical Education and Engineering student of the month. She works well with her peers and is willing to help others when they need assistance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.