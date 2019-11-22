The Waunakee Community School District has hired Vogel Bros. Building Co. to support the District as it explores Phase II of its long-range facilities plan.
A press release from the district notes that Vogel Bros. was hired after a three-step procurement process for construction management services.
Six interested firms submitted their qualifications to the District. The Board of Education’s Facilities Committee interviewed four finalist firms and recommended Vogel Bros. to the full board. The full board approved the recommendation on Nov. 11.
According to the release, the company’s competitive fee and local experience were important factors in the School Board’s selection. Vogel Bros. recently completed the new Waunakee Public Library.
WCSD is in the early stages of studying Phase II of its long-range facilities plan. The District believes the early involvement of a construction management firm is important in making accurate and timely decisions. Vogel Bros. will support the District’s facilities planning by estimating the costs of potential projects, identifying capital maintenance needs and supporting the District’s communications and community engagement activities.
Vogel Bros. will be teamed with EUA (Eppstein Uhen Architects), which was previously hired to support the facilities planning process. EUA designed the Waunakee Intermediate School, which opened in 2016.
“We’re delighted to be working with Vogel Bros. as the District studies our needs and facilities options,” said District Executive Director of Operations Steve Summers. “Vogel Bros. and EUA bring a breadth and depth of experience to this project. We’re confident they will help WCSD chart a path that best serves our students and stakeholders.”
Vogel Bros. Building Co. is a construction services firm with offices in Madison and Lakeland, Florida, serving its customers for the last 144 years.
