The Dane County Sheriff's Office has reported the death of an 8-year-old Nicaraguan boy in the Town of Dane, calling it tragic.
According to a report form the sheriff's office, deputies, along with the Columbia County Sheriff's Office, Waunakee and Lodi EMS. responded to Viaduct Road in the Town of Dane of at 11 p.m. July 26. The initial report to the Dane County Communications Center was that an 8-year-old boy was thought to have been trampled to death by a cow.
Responding units later determined that the boy had been accidentally run over by a skid steer loader that was conducting farming duties. The operator of the skid steer was also the child's father. The boy sustained life-threatening head trauma and was pronounced deceased at the scene, despite efforts from the farm owner, responding LE and EMS resources. The medical examiner deemed the death to be accidental.
The boy and his father were recent immigrants from Nicaragua and have no other family in the area. The Victim/Witness Unit of the Dane County District Attorneys Office is working with community resources to assist with acquiring funding to send the boy's body back to remaining family members in Nicaragua.
"The Dane County Sheriff's Office sends its sincerest condolences to all parties involved," the release from the sheriff's office states. The sheriff's office also thanked the Columbia County Sheriff's Office, as well as Waunakee and Lodi EMS for their assistance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.