The Waunakee American Legion Post 360 is looking to the future and is seeking the community’s input on how best to serve the local community and veterans in the coming years.
This survey is anonymous, although respondents may wish to include their name and contact information if they would like to be contacted by a Post 360 representative.
The survey is available at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/Post360
