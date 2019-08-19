Dane County Sheriff’s deputies responded to three incidents of stolen vehicles over the weekend. The first occurred on Borchers Beach Road in the town of Westport, the second incident was reported from Saracen Way in the town of Middleton, and the third was in the town of Springdale on N. Kollath Road.
It was just after 10 am on Saturday, Aug. 17, when the homeowners at Borchers Beach Road realized their 2017 BMW as gone. Sometime overnight, the vehicle was stolen from inside their garage. The suspects entered through an unlocked side garage door. The key fob had been left inside the vehicle.
At 2:18 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 19, the homeowners on Saracen Way reported their 2015 Lexus ES stolen from their driveway. A second vehicle had been left unlocked in the driveway, allowing the suspects to use the garage door opener to access the garage. They then entered the home through the garage and took both sets of car keys.
At 5:38 a.m. Monday, a burglary was reported on N. Kollath Road, when the homeowner discovered his 2017 Kia Sportage gone. The suspects entered through an unlocked garage door and in addition to the vehicle, a purse, wallet and various electronics were taken.
Sheriff’s deputies are investigating these incidents and remind residents to not only lock vehicles at all times of day, but also to secure entrances to homes and garages.
