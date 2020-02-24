The Waunakee Police Commission has chosen a successor for Chief Kevin Plendl, who is due to retire this spring.
According to Village Administrator Todd Schmidt, the commission has chosen Waunakee Police Lt. Adam Kreitzman, who has been with the department for more than 14 years.
Kreitzman was one of two finalists considered by the commission for the post. The other was Jenniffer Price-Lehmann, who has served on the executive leadership team at the Wisconsin Department of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigation for the past 20 years.
The village board is expected to discuss the terms of Kreitzman’s employment at the next meeting.
