With Waunakee school district students on spring break this week, administrators are working on ways to address their needs while schools remain closed afterwards.
Schools are now closed in an effort to stop the COVID-19 virus spread, and plans are underway to provide meals to families in need and allow students to continue learning remotely.
“The challenge we’ve had – whether it’s been a blessing or a challenge – is when we’ve had spring break,” Administrator Randy Guttenberg said.
District officials are currently working on options for providing meals to families in need. Waunakee schools are not part of the federal free- and reduced-lunch program, so administrators are weighing how to provide those meals from a financial standpoint. The other consideration is the logistics, Guttenberg said, adding he hopes to have answers within the next few days.
Students were released from spring break last week, prior to Gov. Tony Evers’ order to close schools on March 13.
“What it’s allowed us is some time where we didn’t have to make decisions on what we’d have to do,” Guttenberg added.
But district officials also had no time with staff and students in the buildings to gather materials for work to be done at home.
Now, with Gov. Evers’ order to limit the size of groups to 10, district officials are working on a plan to deliver a remote learning environment.
All students in grades 5-8 have Chrome books at school. High school students can take them to and from school. School staff are now considering how to provide families needed materials while following the governor’s order.
School administrators still have questions for the state Department of Public Instruction. The required hours of instruction have been waived, for one, Guttenberg said, so the district will not be mandated to extend the school year.
But they are also looking for guidance on providing a virtual learning environment.
“Do they have any practices that they can help guide us with?” Guttenberg asked.
Another question is whether or how state assessments or testing will be done.
“We’re trying to work under the federal level to waive some of those pieces,” Guttenberg said, adding that teachers planned to prepare for state testing after spring break.
Finally, district officials are trying to work through guidelines to meet the educational needs of students with disabilities.
“With special education and all of our kids who have IEPs (Individualized Education Programs), there are really mandates for us to provide specified programs for them,” Guttenberg said. “That is definitely an area that is guided by many legislative rules.”
An emergency meeting is scheduled for the Waunakee school board Wednesday, March 18, at 4 p.m. The public can view it live via Youtube but are advised not to attend to follow Gov. Evers' orders.
