Dane County Sheriff's deputies have arrested two suspects, one on the Town of Springfield, in connection with a burglary in Cross Plains.
According to the sheriff's office, at 12:28 p.m., a neighbor called in a suspicious person near a home on Valley Spring Road. Deputies noticed damage to the screen of a back door and then saw a man running from the house. Later, a second man was seen running in the same area. Deputies found Fred L. Rushing, age 21 of Madison, at a nearby tavern where he was taken into custody.
An ID belonging to Tyrone K. Chrisco-Johnson, age 28 of Fitchburg, was found inside a Chevrolet Impala at the scene. Deputies searched using a K9 and a UAV (drone), but they were not able to locate the second suspect.
A short time later, a resident on N. Riley Road in the Town of Springfield called 911 stating that there was a suspicious person at her door. Deputies responded and found Chrisco-Johnson and arrested him. Both men are being held in the Dane County Jail.
Sheriff’s deputies are investigating whether or not the men are involved in any other burglaries in the area.
