The following events have been cancelled in accordance with COVID-19 advisories:
-St. Peter Fish Fry
-Blessed Trinity Fish Fry
-Legion Post 481 Fish Fry
-Knights of Columbus Spaghetti Dinner.
Several businesses throughout Waunakee may also be closed to the public or have altered hours.
