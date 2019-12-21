Waunakee High School seniors Peyton Meyer and Kylea Uppena stopped by a place last week probably overlooked by most people their age – the Waunakee Area Senior Center.
As part of a Future Business Leaders of America project, the two were dropping off letters from fellow FBLA members who are part of a pen pal program called Generation Conversation.
Already, they’ve made friends, including Sharon Saxby, who stepped away from her holiday luncheon with friends to chat with the students. Saxby’s own grandchildren attended Waunakee High School, and so did the grandchildren of several of her friends from the Elroy and Wilton areas, she told Peyton and Kylea, as she talked about her own grandchildren.
The cross-generational relationships are being forged through the pen-pal project, and the students have connected with community members they might not otherwise get to meet.
As the students correspond through letters with seniors, they build new relationships.
Peyton noted that some students may not have a connection with their grandparents, and older people may not see their grandchildren on a regular basis.
“My whole extended family lives in Illinois. There’s not an ever-present connection,” Peyton said, adding this project is helping to establish such a relationship.
Another FBLA student, Allie Hoffman, doesn’t get to see her grandfather often because her grandparents have difficulty traveling.
Often, older people and younger ones tend to stay segregated, even in situations where they’re together. Kylea noted at church, she sees the two generations keep within their own separate areas.
“There’s just a disconnect,” she said.
But talking to seniors offers a new way of looking at life, the two students say.
“The stories and perspectives that can be shared with someone with so much experience… that is a really powerful thing,” Peyton said.
Kylea said the letters she receives from Sharon Saxby brighten her day.
Saxby was a hair stylist, and when Kylea asked her about the most challenging hairstyle, she enjoyed the response.
“She told me about this man who wanted cornrows but just on top,” Kylea said.
But Saxby’s letters do more than just make Kylea laugh.
“She’s very supportive in her letters,” she said, adding that as Kylea tells her about her future plans, Saxby reminds her, “Just make sure you’re happy.”
Peyton has also found the experience satisfying, noting that Bloomfield has a general understanding of life that comes with age. She also grew up in a multi-generational household.
Though generations apart, they share a passion – gardening.
“She is an avid gardener,” Peyton said. “I volunteer at the community garden.”
The Waunakee High School’s Garden of Dreams, which he chairs, has been transformative in his life, he added.
So far, 25 students have written letters to the seniors.
Peyton, Kylea and Allie have worked closely with Waunakee Senior Center Director Cindy Mosiman on the project for about a year and a half. They began to execute the program this fall, when the three spoke to the seniors.
Kylea said right afterwards, she and Allie Hoffman were “swamped by three seniors.”
“We had some good conversations. It was really sweet,” Kylea said.
The students credit Mosiman for the project’s success.
“We could not be doing this project without the amazing Ms. Cindy Mosiman, our correspondent at the Senior Center,” Peyton said in an email to the Tribune about the project.
The students say the project has changed their perspective as they relate to the older generation.
“One of the biggest ways I know is I’m more comfortable coming here,” Kylea said. “I go to the Village Center website and get on the Senior Center page. It gives me so much more respect for Ms. Mosiman and all the things it offers and how much seniors in the community have each others’ back.”
Peyton remembers feeling nervous the first time he visited the senior center to drop off letters.
“Today I walked in easily. Just the general ability to be present here has shown me how much I’ve connected with them,” he added.
Both Peyton and Kylea will graduate in June and hope other community members may be interested in helping with the program in the future.
Anyone interested in carrying the project forward next year can email Cindy Mosiman at cmosiman@waunakee.com, Peyton Meyer at 20meyerpe@waunakeecsd.org or Kylea Uppena at 20uppenaky@waunakeecsd.org.
