Three Waunakee High School students have been named finalists in the National Merit Scholarship Program, it was announced Monday.
Ashlyn Anderson, Sabastian Geraci and Abigail Schmeiser were among the 16,000 Semifinalists to meet all requirements to advance to Finalist standing in the competition.
The selection of some 7,500 Merit Scholarship winners from the group of more 15,000 finalists is now progress.
