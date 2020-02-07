Waunakee students will compete in the Wisconsin High School Mock Trial regional tournament at the Dodge County Courthouse in Juneau on Saturday, Feb. 8.
Sponsored by the Wisconsin Law Foundation, the mock trail provides students with an opportunity to act as attorneys and witnesses in a court case developed by State Bar members. The students – in teams of six to 12 – argue a fictional civil case before a panel of volunteer attorneys and judges in the regional competitions. The winners advance to the semifinals in Madison, and the two finalists appear before the Wisconsin Supreme Court in the final state-level competition.
This year, students are tackling the issues presented in the case Estate of Jonah Stark et. al. v. Clearwater Hills Country Club, involving a drowning at the country club.
Other schools competing include Beaver Dam High School, Lodi High School and Mayville High School.
