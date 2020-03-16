Students learning to speak English sometimes come to Monique Mobley just as they’re getting used to the new school they’re attending – their classes, teachers, buildings and fellow students.
As an English Language Learner paraeducator, Mobley provides academic support for these students, primarily at the high school, but also supports them socially and emotionally to help them achieve success.
Hoping to reinforce her skills and learn from other educators, Mobley applied – and was accepted – to attend the 2020 Wisconsin Educator Leadership Rendezvous at Fort McCoy in July.
She is one of 60 Wisconsin educators selected by the state Department of Instruction as 2020 Educators of Promise who will attend the leadership retreat.
Mobley said she saw the program was offered at Fort McCoy, and with her husband in the Navy for 30 years and experience with the military, was interested.
“I saw that they’re looking for teachers who are looking for ways to build bridges with students and doing that outreach support and that underlying leadership skills and confidence skills that these kids need to be successful,” Mobley said.
She saw pictures of climbing walls and teambuilding exercises, along with helicopter rides, she added.
“I thought, if I’m asking my kids to stretch themselves, I need to kind of get out of my comfort zone,” Mobley said.
The ELL paraeducator said much of what she and her colleagues work on is helping students make connections in their new schools and reinforcing their emotional skills.
“This is a way where I can come back and have some new ideas,” she said. “What happens outside of the classroom is as important as what’s happening in the classroom.”
Some clubs at the school have helped students build leadership skills. Mobley noted the Soñadores Club offers a way for Latinx students to connect. Students in the club are now becoming leaders and taking on more goals.
“It’s great when the kids are coming up with this and not the teachers and not the advisors,” Mobley said, adding their role is to give the young people wings.
Mobley has been teaching in the district for 10 years now and said kindergarten students she worked with initially will soon be freshmen at Waunakee High School.
“They don’t need our language-skills programs anymore,” she said. “They’re coming into high school now, and they’re going to feel confident to be some of the new leaders in there.”
One, who spoke no English in kindergarten, asked her, “What’s the biotech class like?”
Mobley expects other teachers at the Fort McCoy retreat will have different student populations and different issues, she said.
“If we can collaborate, and I see what works for them, and just bring a few nuggets back here, I know our social workers will be happy to hear that. The different advisors from the clubs working with our different targeted populations will be happy,” Mobley said. “And I’m just going to be a better teacher.
Mobley said she may be exposed to different career pathways for students to explore.
“Maybe we’ll even learn about what the military community can do to help support our schools. There might be opportunities there I didn’t even know about, possibilities for future careers and pathways,” she added.
The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction, in collaboration with the Wisconsin Army National Guard and the Wisconsin Association for Middle Level Education, announced the 60 educators as the 2020 Educators of Promise on March 11. The announcement noted they were selected for having a strong potential for educational and community leadership.
All serve in unique roles within their school districts and ensure Wisconsin students are college and career ready upon graduation.
“Each of the educators named to be part of this prestigious group have such tremendous leadership potential,” State Superintendent Carolyn Stanford Taylor said. “This group of educators is dedicated to taking on the challenge of growing and using their voice and leadership ability to help Wisconsin students succeed in our schools.”
