The Village of Waunakee has announced its annual chip sealing projects.
Due to a scheduling conflict and some equipment problems, Fahrner won’t be able start chip sealing until the week of Aug. 12. Village officials regret any inconvenience this delay may have caused.
The streets that will be affected are as follows;
-Tierney Drive - Woodland Dr. to Charleston Cir.
-Charleston Circle - Tierney Dr. to Bulb
-Charleston Circle - Blub
-Alexandria Court - Tierney Dr. to Bulb
-Alexandria Ct. - Blub
-Suwannee Circle - Tierney Dr. to Bulb
-Suwannee Cir. - Blub
-Shenandoah Drive - Tieney Dr. to Blueridge Trail
-Monticello Lane - Blueridge Tr. To Bluegrass Dr.
-Fairfax Court - Tierney Dr. to Bulb
-Fairfax Court - Bulb
-Lochmoore Drive - Century Ave. to Bulb
-Lochmoore Drive - Bulb
-Troon Court - Lochmoore Dr. to Bulb
-Troon Court - Bulb
-Legend Drive - Century Ave. to Bulb
-Legend Drive - Bulb
-Kopp Road - Century Ave. to Countryside Crossing
-Vanderbilt Drive - Kopp Rd to Kopp Rd
-Pebblebrook Drive - Kopp Rd to Bulb
-Pebblebrook Drive - bulb
-MeadowBrook Lane - Pebblebrook Dr. to Edge of old Chip seal
-Countryside Crossing - Kopp Rd to Dead End
-Sunrise Bay - S. Meadowbrook Lane to Bulb
-Sunrise Bay - Bulb
-Pleasant Valley Parkway - Pebblebrook Dr. to S. Meadowbrook Ln
During the chip sealing operation, the selected streets will have limited access to all traffic (including bicycles and pedestrians), and driveway access for a couple of hours to allow for the chip seal application. The streets will be open to traffic as soon as the chip seal operation is complete. However, a “NO PARKING” restriction will be in effect until the streets have been swept (approximately 24-48 hours after the sealing). No Parking signs will be posted in advance of work.
Anyone with questions concerning the chip sealing operation is asked to contact Bill Frederick, Village of Waunakee, Streets Superintendent at (608) 849-5892.
