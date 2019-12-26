Waunakee continued to grow in 2019, and several long-planned projects came to fruition. The new public library and Schumacher Farm Park’s Center for Rural History were constructed at last, offering public spaces for future generations.
The following is a round-up of some the top stories from the past year.
January
From manure to car fuel
The manure digester in the Town of Vienna began to plan for a switch in production, allowing it to collect manure from area farmers and generate compressed natural gas for Dane County’s biogas processing facility at the landfill.
The transition would provide greater benefits for area farms seeking to store manure and for the environment as a whole. John Haeckel of Clean Fuel Partners said it would allow the facility to use all three digesters rather than just the two.
More participation from farmers would also reduce the phosphorous load in the Lake Mendota watershed; the digester separates solids and removes phosphorous, and the remaining liquid fertilizer is returned to the farmers.
“It’s good for the lakes, it’s good for the area – it’s a really exciting time,” said Josh Wescott, Dane County Executive chief of staff.
The county will have invested about $25 million in the facility, but county officials estimate just a two-and-a-half- to three-year payback, Wescott said. It should allow digesters to operate with more profit, as well.
“It’s a fundamental shift in how we’ve been producing clean energy. This overall shift is going to be good for the landfill operations,” Wescott said. “We’re taking in millions of dollars a year in revenue.”
Also, compressed natural gas burns cleaner than fossil fuels, eliminating carbon emissions. The county’s facility would be the first in the country capable of receiving CNG from off-site facilities for use and connect that renewable gas with CNG gas stations locally and across the nation, according to the county executive’s office.
Turning tragedy into hope: Student retreat aimed at helping peers
As surveys and data show a number of young people, including those in Waunakee, feeling anxious and depressed, a Waunakee High School initiative was underway to offer some relief and understanding.
Thanks to a donation from the Silent Battle Fund, the Waunakee High School Above the Influence (ATI) Club organized a two-day retreat to provide 12 students the skills and empowerment to support fellow students struggling with these feelings, along with those who may be turning to drugs or alcohol to cope.
Town of Vienna resident Kathy Hicks donated Silent Battle’s $3,300 fund to ATI advisor Ellen Grunder to help fund the initiative.
Benefit bike rides in memory of her son, Brian, raised the funds. At age 30, the Waunakee High School graduate took his own life in 2013 after many years of depression.
Hicks contacted Grunder several months ago when she sought to create a permanent fund that ATI could manage and raise funds for. Several of Hicks’ family members are facing health issues, so they can no longer organize the benefit bike rides, she said.
Grunder said ATI set up a Silent Battle Classmunity page to accept online donations and spread the word at their events.
February
Waunakee Chamber turns 40
The morning after President Donald Trump gave his State of Union address, Waunakee area professionals gathered for a more local sort of address at the Waunakee Chamber of Commerce breakfast.
Reports from Chamber board members and local officials conveyed the state of Waunakee’s business organization, the village, the Town of Westport, local county affairs and the Waunakee school district.
With the Waunakee Chamber celebrating its 40th year, Ellen Schaaf, executive director, shared some of its beginning with a photograph from 1979 when the first members met at the former Bank of Waunakee building, where Village Hall is now located, with Phil Willems, Pat O’Malley and Dave Kennedy and many others attending.
The Chamber’s mission hasn’t changed, as the organization works to enhance the economic vitality and quality of life in the community, providing members with education and opportunities for success. It also promotes the Waunakee area as a place to live, work and have fun, Schaaf said.
In 2018, membership numbers were at 342, and 34 new members joined in that year alone. The Chamber promotes member businesses through their website, keeps them in touch with its Chamber Tracks e-newsletter and produces a number of marketing materials and annual events, Schaaf said. The Chamber members planned to celebrate the 40-year history at the Chamber dinner and auction. Several awards will be presented, with Bright Star, Animart, Home Again and Rainbow Child Care Center nominated for the Orchid Award.
Festival Foods to forge ahead
The past year saw two grocery stores vying for spot in Waunakee at the south end along Hwy. Q.
Although plans for a HyVee grocery store in the Woodland Crest subdivision were moving ahead, Festival Foods continued to pursue its proposal to build a store nearby.
Festival Foods signed a purchase agreement for the land needed to build a new store west of Hwy. Q off of Woodland Drive.
Initially, the HyVee request included Tax Incremental financing. When Festival Foods indicated it could build its store without financial assistance, HyVee representatives dropped their request.
Finally, Festival Foods announced it would not build at the Hwy. Q location and would look for an alternate site.
March
Several file for Waunakee village elections
Candidates were gearing up for local elections, and the slate was crowded with those running for the Waunakee Village Board. Frank Bergman announced that he would run as a write-in against Village President Chris Zellner.
Two longtime trustees were running for another term, and former board member Gary Herzberg, who was not reelected last April, ran again as well. Mary Heimbecker, Ann Lewandowski and Robert McPherson were also looking for a term as trustee. The top three vote-getters would serve a two-year trustee term.
Two incumbents, 3 write-ins for school board
Three seats on the Waunakee School Board were up for grabs in the spring election on April 2.
Incumbents Dave Boetcher and Jack Heinemann, from the Village of Waunakee both ran for another term. One write-in candidate, Brian Hoefer, was vying for one of the two Village of Waunakee seats, while two other write-in candidates were running for the seat vacated by Gary Epping, who is moving out of the district.
Judith Engebretson and Jim Mainguth were opposing each other for Epping’s seat, which represents the towns of Dane and Springfield.
Plans in the works for Laurel Apartments in Kilkenny
Waunakee’s plan commission was working through a proposal for an 82-unit apartment complex within the Kilkenny Farms subdivision.
Dan Seeley of Steve Brown Apartments appeared before plan commissioners at a March meeting to describe the Laurel apartment project. The general development plan for the three-acre site had already been approved, he said.
April
New principal named to lead Waunakee High School
After Brian Kersten, Waunakee High School principal for more than two decades, announced he would step down, another Brian took the reins – Brian Borowski.
Borowski, who was an associate principal, was named as Kersten’s successor and acknowledged these will be big shoes to fill.
He’s “coming in after a living legend,” Borowski said about succeeding Kersten, Waunakee High School principal from 1993-2019. “He’s done such a fantastic job as a principal and as a mentor to me.”
Borowski has worked with two living legends, he said. Milt McPike was principal at Madison East High School from 1979-2002, where Borowski began his career first as a coach and teacher and then assistant principal. Today, a Madison park has been named for McPike.
Zellner reelected as Waunakee Village president
Waunakee Village President Chris Zellner handily won his bid for a third term as president in the April 2 election. Also elected to the board were incumbents Sue Springman and Phil Willems.
For the school board, voters elected Judith Engebretson. Dave Boetcher and Jack Heinemann, the incumbents, also were voted.
Suit seeks damages for rejected rezone request in Waunakee
As an attorney for Main Street Waunakee LLC had threatened, a second lawsuit was filed – this time for monetary damages – by the developer who was denied a rezone for a Main and Second Street apartment complex.
The suit obtained by the Tribune from Dane County Circuit Court was filed March 29. After contacting Main Street Waunakee manager Terrance Wall, the Tribune learned that the suit was brought after Wall and his attorney attempted to reach a settlement with Waunakee officials but received no response.
May
Residents push for North Mendota Parkway instead
As area residents attended a public information meeting on Dane County’s preliminary Hwy. M design study, many said they would prefer a North Mendota Parkway pursued as an alternate route for commuters.
Dane County budgeted $2 million for the design study, which calls for widening Hwy. M to four lanes along the five-mile east-west corridor. In a brief presentation, Gerry Schmitt of KL Engineering, Inc., the county’s consultant on the project, discussed how some changes proposed are designed to improve safety and traffic congestion along the heavily traveled road.
The April 30 meeting at Holy Wisdom Monastery was the second of three public sessions planned for the design study, which suggests a multi-modal network along Hwy. M including off-road bicycle paths now in the works.
Riding for his life: Waunakee officer bikes Police Unity Tour
Waunakee Police Sgt. Geoffrey Hutchinson had bicycled alongside fellow officers from Wisconsin in the Police Unity Tour the past two years, but training for last year’s 300-mile ride from Philadelphia to Washington, D.C., was much more challenging.
Hutchinson, 48, underwent surgery in November 2018 to remove a brain tumor and had since been undergoing chemotherapy.
“I didn’t decide to ride until really late,” Hutchinson said. “I didn’t know how the treatments were going to go. I’m not going into this as strongly as I have the last two years.”
When the Tribune contacted Hutchinson in Philadelphia, he was gearing up to start the 65- to 90-mile ride the following day.
He and his fellow Wisconsin officers set out May 9 for the four-day journey to the National Law Enforcement Memorial site. A motorcade of 10 to 15 motorcycles would ride alongside Hutchinson and the others, blocking traffic and keeping them protected along the way.
In Washington, they would join the thousands of others bicycling to raise awareness for fellow officers killed in the line of duty – this year totaling 144 policemen and women.
Each officer raises funds to ride which go to the Law Enforcement Memorial.
“It’s a brotherhood kind of thing,” Hutchinson. “It supports the families directly.”
Sculpture celebrates education, the arts
The community, along with Waunakee students, teachers, administrators and those who support the arts, unveiled a long-awaited sculpture.
As the artist, Michael Kalish, described the sculpture monument at Waunakee High School, it “pushes the envelope on interactive public art.”
“I think there’s a need to interact with [art], and push the envelope on creativity,” Kalish said.
Kalish called it the “most functional sculpture I’ve ever built,” one that lights up at night and invites students to climb and sit on it.
“Art shouldn’t have such restrictions,” Kalish said.
Titled, “Illuminating a Path,” the sculpture was unveiled May 15 after more than a year of collaboration between the Waunakee Public Art Committee, art instructors, and more importantly, Waunakee area students, whom the piece is meant to celebrate.
The idea came about four years ago or so when several community members talked about celebrating Waunakee’s tradition of excellence in education, said Nick Mischler, one Public Art Committee member, during a ceremony prior to the unveiling.
June
Parks committee OKs exploratory aquatic facility meeting
The Village of Waunakee seems poised to take the initial steps in planning for a pool or some sort of recreational water feature.
At their June 5 meeting, The Waunakee Parks and Recreation Committee voted to accept a $1,585 contract with Ayres Associates to host a public listening session and discuss any next steps with local officials, depending on that session’s outcome. The contract is pending village board approval.
Chris Zellner, committee member and village president, said on recent surveys, including one conducted for the 2017 Waunakee Westport Comprehensive Outdoor Recreation plan, a pool or splash pad was the No. 1 request from respondents.
“I thought it was appropriate from a timing perspective for us to start looking at this,” Zellner said, adding that Phil Willems, another parks and recreation committee member, has often talked about the addition of a splash park to Waunakee.
Ayres consultants would kick off the listening process.
Waunakee village trustee resigns
A long time Waunakee Village Trustee and plan commissioner announced her resignation Tuesday, saying she planned to move out of the village. The resignation was effective that day.
Susan Springman, who had served on the village board for 14 years and on the plan commission prior to that, said in a memo to Waunakee’s administrator and village president that after she received an attractive offer on her home, she decided to move to Westport for personal reasons.
“Waunakee is a tremendous community in which to live and I am thankful and proud to have the opportunity to help form the Village as it exists today,” Springman noted in her memo. “We are all fortunate to have or to have called Waunakee home.”
Springman said she will miss working with village staff and the board.
“Staff and board members are true professionals and sincerely dedicated to making decisions in the short and long term interests of residents,” she said.
At their June 17 meeting, the board discussed filling the vacancies left by Springman on the board and plan commission.
July
EMS monument unveiled
In 1979, the Waunakee Area EMS was chartered, providing emergency medical service to the village and surrounding towns.
Forty years later on June 26, a crowd of community members, past and present EMTs and their families gathered at the Waunakee EMS Station to dedicate the Waunakee Area EMS Volunteer Recognition memorial.
Service Director Scott Russell welcomed the crowd, noting that during the first year with the 20 original members, the district served 8,850 citizens, and the EMS responded to 255 calls.
Today, approximately 21,735 citizens live within the Waunakee EMS District, and for the year 2019, the Waunakee EMS is on track to recording 1,300 calls.
Russell explained that the district is owned and operated by six municipal governments, including the Town of Westport, Village of Waunakee, Village of Dane, and the towns of Dane, Vienna and Springfield (WWDDVS).
As he looked around at the crowd, Russell said he saw the faces of volunteers and family members who supported their loved ones.
The monument, he said, will be a permanent reminder of the commitment and selflessness on the part of the volunteers.
It includes the names of the original members, along with those who have served 15 years or more.
“EMS really is a thankless calling,” he said, adding that EMTs don’t always get recognition.
Years in the making, Center for Rural History opens
After nearly 15 years of planning, Schumacher Farm Park’s Center for Rural History opened to the public with a grand opening.
What for many years had been referred to as the Red Barn is now a fully functional space for receptions and educational programs about Dane County farm life in the 1920s and 1930s.
At the July 14 grand opening, the Friends of Schumacher Farm celebrated the project’s culmination with county staff and officials.
Darren Marsh, county parks director, noted that that the project preserves the community’s history and the legacy left behind by Marcella Schumacher Pendall, who donated her family farm for the park in 1978.
Dane County Supervisor Dave Ripp spoke of the efforts on the part of the board and county officials to get the project done.
“This is a wonderful place, but it’s not finished,” he said, adding that a farm machinery shed is needed to store and repair vintage machinery.
