Two individuals from Lodi are facing misdemeanor theft charges related to a number of incidents in Waunakee in June.
According to a criminal complaint filed in Dane County Circuit Court, Destiny Lynn Kittinger, 17, and Isaiah James Myers, 20, are accused of entering a number of vehicles and taking items on Henry Street and Centennial Parkway some time in the early morning hours of June 6.
Waunakee Police Officers responded to four reports of items such as tools and electronics ranging in value from $15 to $400 being taken from residents’ vehicles.
On June 7 at about 12:29 a.m., DeForest Police responded to an incident of a black male going through a vehicle, according to the criminal complaint. Police stopped the red sedan described to them as the one three youths ran to after going through the target vehicle. The occupants were identified verbally as CJF, as Isaiah J. Myers and Destiny “Alex” L. Kittinger.
A Waunakee investigator learned from the DeForest Police report that CJF indicated he, Myers and Kittinger traveled from Lodi to Waunakee with the intent of stealing items from unlocked vehicles and the items were in Myers’ red vehicle, according to the criminal complaint.
Items reported stolen from the four Waunakee incidents were then recovered from Myers vehicle, the complaint states.
Waunakee Police also contacted Kittinger, who said the three went through “a lot” of cars in Waunakee, and said he believed Myers had taken some of the items, according to the complaint.
Kittinger and Myers both face five counts of misdemeanor theft. Each carries a maximum fine of $10,000 and a prison sentence of no more than nine months.
