Thanks to solar technology and help from local organizations, the Waunakee Public Library will save thousands of dollars annually.
Early in the planning phase, the Village of Waunakee enrolled in Waunakee Utilities/WPPI Energy’s New Construction Design Assistance program for the new public library. The program assists prospective building owners, developers, design professionals and construction contractors in delivering high-performance, energy efficient buildings. Energy smart buildings incorporate efficient lighting, advanced windows, roofing, insulation, heating, venting and air conditioning (HVAC).
By partnering with Waunakee Utilities and WPPI Energy early in the process, the Village of Waunakee received an energy efficiency incentive, which helped with overall project costs of the new library. Focus on Energy also provided an incentive. The combined New Construction incentives totaled $27,000 and will provide annual energy savings of $28,600 for the Village of Waunakee.
In addition, the library installed a 34.7 kWdc rooftop solar photovoltaic (PV) system, producing approximately 42,000 kWh per year. Solar PV systems collect energy from sunlight and convert it into electricity, providing renewable, emissions-free energy. These highly visible projects demonstrate the technology and educate the community and students on their benefits, operation and performance. Waunakee Utilities and WPPI Energy provided a grant of $36,261 towards the cost of the system and installation through their Renewable Energy Grants for Non-Profits program. The grant covered 50 percent of the project costs for the new solar panels.
“We are excited to see this project come to fruition,” commented Tim Herlitzka, Waunakee Utilities General Manager. “It’s always exciting to work on new projects that save the community money and are good for the environment. It’s a win-win for everyone.”
