An Atlanta, Wisconsin, man faces a felony count of operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent in connection with a report of a vehicle stolen in Waunakee.
A criminal complaint filed in Dane County Court accuses Perion R. Carreon, 18, of taking the car from a home on Pleasant Valley Parkway in early October.
Waunakee Police responded to a burglary report where a vehicle and items were stolen on Oct. 2. The homeowners found the garage door halfway up that morning and the vehicle, along with other items, stolen.
On Oct. 4, a Waunakee officer was contacted by a City of Madison Police Officer, who indicated a stolen vehicle from Waunakee was found. It was identified by the make and model and the registration. The vehicle had crashed into a fence line and was totaled.
Waunakee Police processed evidence, conducting DNA swabs of the door handles, gear shift knob, sunroof operations buttons, steering wheel and driver’s seat belt buckle.
On Dec.4, a Databank Hit Notification letter from the Wisconsin State Crime Lab arrived indicating that the DNA belonged to Perion R. Carreon.
Carreon, if convicted, faces a maximum fine of $10,000 or a sentence of up to six years in prison.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.