Registration and picture day for grades Kindergarten-6 will be held in August. Parents are asked to please stop by to register your child(ren). The school district asks everyone to have a picture taken even if you do not wish to purchase a picture packet or memory book. Parents are encouraged to pay school fees as well as breakfast/lunch and morning milk charges online.
Classroom/teacher assignments and picture information will be mailed home prior to registration. If you are unable to register your child(ren) on this day you may stop by your child(ren)’s school office on a later date to complete the registration process.
Arboretum Elementary School (K-4) – Wednesday, Aug. 14 – noon–6 p.m.
Heritage Elementary School (Early Childhood and K-4) – Wednesday, Aug. 14 – noon–6 p.m.
Prairie Elementary School (K-4) — Tuesday, Aug. 13 — noon-6 p.m. in the gym
Intermediate School (5-6) — Tuesday, Aug. 13 — noon-6 p.m.
Open House
Staff would like to invite families to join us for Open House. This is an opportunity to meet your child’s teacher and bring in school supplies before the first day of school.
Arboretum Elementary School – Tuesday, Aug. 27, from 4-6 p.m.
Heritage Elementary School –Wednesday, Aug. 28, from 4-6 p.m.
Prairie Elementary School – Wednesday, Aug. 28, from 4-6 p.m.
Intermediate School — Wednesday, Aug. 28, from 5:30-6:30 p.m.
