More than 9,500 of America’s best and brightest high school students traveled to Texas to Create. Lead. Inspire. as they competed for the opportunity to win more than $179,000 in cash awards.
The Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) National Leadership Conference was held June 29–July 2 in San Antonio. Participants from across the United States and abroad attended this conference to enhance their business skills, expand their networks and participate in more than 70 business and business-related competitive events.
Dane Luebke, Blake McCurdy, and Jarrett Wulf from Waunakee High School received national recognition at the FBLA Awards of Excellence Program on July 2. Luebke, McCurdy, and Wulf competed in Global Business and brought home fourth place. Global Business is a team event that includes both a collaborative objective exam and case study presentation that includes basic international, business ownership, marketing, finance, communication, trade agreements, ethics, and government regulation concepts.
“Our Global Business team worked hard all year to succeed at local, state, and now the national conference. After a first place recognition at the state level in April, I am beyond thrilled and proud of this national achievement for Dane, Blake, and Jarrett,” said Michelle McGlynn, FBLA Adviser.
The award was part of a comprehensive national competitive events program sponsored by FBLA-PBL that recognizes and rewards excellence in a broad range of business and career-related areas. For many students, the competitive events are the capstone activity of their academic careers. In addition to competitions, students immersed themselves in interactive workshops, visited an information-packed exhibit hall, and heard from motivational speakers on a broad range of business topics.
