The Waunakee Fire Department is proud to celebrate 125 years of dedicated community service from 1895 through 2020. Over the course of the year, commemorative post cards will be released featuring six eras highlighting the dedication of the department to the Waunakee community and the volunteers who have dedicated their time.
To celebrate the "early years," the department's first post card takes you back to the 1890s, when the Waunakee Fire Company was formed, and the village board ordered a hand-drawn pumper operated by several firefighters as its first piece of equipment.
The department's membership grew through the years, consisting of 40 members in 1916, and was housed in multiple buildings in downtown Waunakee. In 1924, a Model T fire engine arrived, which the department proudly displays at their current station off of Century Avenue.
The company was responding to 20-30 calls per year, which were mostly fires. Today, the department responds to more than 300 calls per year, while still being staffed by just 40 volunteers.
Waunakee area residents are asked to save the date to join the department for a special celebration Sept. 26, 2020, at Village Park in downtown Waunakee when the department highlights these milestones.
