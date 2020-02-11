Customers of Waunakee Utilities will now be able to better understand, manage and control their home energy and water use, thanks to a customized online tool provided by the utility.
Utility customers can visit myaccount.waunakeeutilities.com to set up their personal account. By entering their account number and name, customers will be able to view current and past bill history. They may choose to pay online and will have the option to set up auto pay.
The new MyAccount tool will help customers manage their energy data. Using the newly installed AMI (Advanced Metering Infrastructure) electric meters the MyAccount software tracks energy usage at fifteen-minute intervals in almost real time. Households can use it to spot trends and create energy-related alerts if they go over their average daily energy usage. By tracking and comparing their current energy usage with data from previous years and local weather conditions, customers will see how their energy usage changes over time.
“Customers are better equipped to modify their energy use when they are provided with personal data in a clear, easy-to-understand format,” said Tim Herlitzka, General Manager of Waunakee Utilities. “It is our objective to create awareness about home energy use and, therefore, help homeowners identify practical ways to use energy more wisely and target ways to save.”
