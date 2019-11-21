Waunakee Police, along with EMS, were dispatched to the intersection of South Century Avenue and Eighth Street at 8 a.m. Thursday morning for a vehicle vs. pedestrian accident, according to a release from the police department.
Preliminary investigation indicated a 16-year-old pedestrian was struck by a motor vehicle in the crosswalk controlled by an crossing guard. The pedestrian was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
According to the release, the driver of the vehicle is cooperating fully with the investigation. Drugs or alcohol are not believed to be factors in the cause of the accident.
