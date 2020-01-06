Two men – one accused of burglary and the other of operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent – are facing charges in Dane County Circuit Court related to a rash of burglaries and a car theft in Waunakee last September.
Cleaster L. Moon, age 25, of Madison, faces three felony counts of burglary, one count of felony theft and two counts of misdemeanor theft, all stemming from burglaries in Waunakee.
Juriese R. Bell, 19, of Benton Harbor, Michigan, is facing one felony count of operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s content.
According to a criminal complaint, Waunakee police were dispatched to the Meadowbrook neighborhood at 5:31 a.m. Sept. 24, 2019, when a homeowner reported her vehicle was missing from the garage and the home had been burglarized. Items missing included a wallet, cash, credit cards, gift cards and a Nissan Rogue, along with items in the vehicle.
Another homeowner on the same block also reported the key fob for his vehicle taken, along with a wallet, credit cards, cash, computers and an iPad.
Two other nearby residents also reported items taken from their vehicles, with one reporting stolen items from the home, including a purse with credit cards, key fobs, a backpack and a Chromebook.
Police also responded to a home on Sunset Bay where the resident thought an intruder was in the home. After the home was cleared, the homeowners reported a missing purse, credit cards, cash and laptop, along with a wallet, cash and credit cards.
Police viewed surveillance at the 900 block of Countryside Crossing, which showed a sedan traveling north on that road with at least three suspects on foot, according to the criminal complaint. The vehicle was believed to be a 2016 Chrysler 200 sedan that had been reported stolen in the City of Madison at 7:18 on Sept. 23, 2019. Behind the sedan was a white SUV, believed to be the stolen Nissan Rogue from the 700 block of N. Meadowbrook Lane.
On Sept. 25, Waunakee police were advised to respond to the area of Troy Drive and East Bluff in Madison, where Wisconsin State Patrol had located an unoccupied stolen Nissan Rogue in a condominium parking lot, according to the criminal complaint. The Waunakee officer observed recent damage to a tire that the State Patrol units advised had been the result of suspects fleeing in the vehicle, the complaint states.
The State Patrol Inspector reported that he had located the Nissan Rogue at East Towne Mall in Madison. As two of the subjects entered the vehicle, the inspector positioned his unmarked squad car in front of it. He exited his vehicle and identified himself as a police officer, and the driver of the stolen Nissan reversed out of the parking lot, according to the complaint. The State Patrol Inspector was then struck by the fleeing Nissan on his forearm.
A Waunakee Police detective observed the stolen Nissan arriving at the mall on security video and then a male emerging from the driver’s seat, according to the complaint. The operator of the vehicle was identified as Juriese R. Bell. The detective also saw on the security video the stolen Chrysler 200 at the East Towne Mall and a black male emerge. The male was later identified as Cleaster L. Moon.
The Madison Police Department contacted Waunakee police indicating they had recovered one of the wallets stolen when the Nissan Rogue was recovered.
Waunakee Police spoke with Moon after his arrest on Oct. 18, the complaint notes. The defendant identified himself in surveillance photography associated with the burglaries on Sept. 24 but would not admit to stealing any vehicles although surveillance captured him operating the stolen vehicles immediately after they were stolen and being in the area when they were stolen.
Moon is scheduled for an initial appearance in Dane County Circuit Court on Jan. 16.
