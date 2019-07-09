A Waunakee man is facing 17 felony counts of possession of child pornography stemming from an investigation by Waunakee Police.
According to a criminal complaint filed in Dane County Circuit Court, Waunakee Police and Dane County Sheriff’s investigators were in the process of another investigation and executing a search warrant at the residence of Vincent A. Holmes, age 67, in Waunakee, on Oct. 2, 2018, when they found child pornography on his computers.
A cyber tip was generated by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and forwarded to the Wisconsin Department of Justice on Oct. 10, 2018.
The criminal complaint states that according to details contained in the cyber tip, an image of suspected child pornography had been uploaded to the servers of Google Incorporated involving an IP served by the TDS Telecom service. TDS replied to a Wisconsin Department of Justice’s subpoena on Oct. 19 identifying the defendant’s address in the Village of Waunakee, according to the criminal complaint.
Detectives showed the images to pediatricians with the UW American Family Children’s Hospital who determined that the subjects were under the age of 18, according to the criminal complaint.
Holmes faces 17 counts, one for each of image found, according to police. His initial appearance in Dane County Court is scheduled for July 15.
