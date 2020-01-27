The Waunakee varsity dance team earned a third place in regional competition at Watertown Sunday, securing themselves a place at the Wisconsin state competition in La Crosse on Feb. 1.
All three soloists also earned all state recognition, including senior Paige Ryan and juniors Carrie Komar and Petra Mallon. The All-State performance will also be held in La Crosse on Saturday.
"I am bursting with pride over what our dancers have accomplished this season, despite the obstacles they’ve had to overcome," said coach Noah Christopher. "Serious injuries and illness plagued our team, but their persistence paid off. We worked tirelessly on perfecting our technique and it showed at regionals! We are thrilled to be bringing our hip hop team and all three soloists to compete at state!”
