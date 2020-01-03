The next exhibit for the Waunakee Public Library’s History Hall will feature the early churches of the Waunakee area – St. Mary of the Lake, First Presbyterian, and St. John the Baptist.
Curator Judy Borke is seeking potential artifacts for the display case. Artifacts are borrowed for the duration of the exhibit, approximately six months, and returned to the owners. Photos and documents are scanned and reproduced so that originals are not exposed to excessive light.
Anyone with unique or significant artifacts related to any of the churches is asked to contact the curator, who will assess historic value and space needs. A particular request is for an original or very crisp image of the late 1860s St. Mary’s Church.
Please contact Judy Borke regarding artifacts at (608) 764-2063 by Jan. 20.
