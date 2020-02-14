A criminal complaint filed in Dane County Circuit Court has accused a woman of writing fraudulent checks from accounts at area banks, including the State Bank of Cross Plains Waunakee branch.
Deserah L. Chapman, age 32, no permanent address, faces eight counts, including forgery, fraud against a financial institution and identity theft
According to the criminal complaint, Chapman told others she knew that she was receiving large amounts of money and asked them open bank accounts “so she could move money around,” the criminal complaint states. In February and March of 2018, accounts were opened and fraudulent checks deposited into them and then withdrawals were made, the criminal complaint alleges.
After the individuals opened the accounts, including one at the State Bank of Cross Plains Waunakee, Chapman allegedly deposited checks she had stolen and forged then withdrew funds from the account.
Chapman is also accused of opening bank accounts in other individual’s names at other banks.
Bank investigators worked with Waunakee police, providing surveillance and other evidence in the investigation which spanned banks in Marshall, Waterloo, Madison and Waunakee.
Waunakee Police interviewed Chapman and others who had opened the accounts in their investigation.
Chapman faces a total of eight counts, including four felony counts of forgery, two felony counts of fraud, and two felony counts of identity theft. Each carries a punishment of up to $10,000 in fines and up to six years imprisonment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.