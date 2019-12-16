The Waunakee EMS Commission will keep its community room open for public rentals, at least for the next year.
The commission discussed the possibility of eliminating public use of the room at the Dec. 12 meeting. Three members of the public spoke at the meeting, according to Scott Russell, service director.
After a lengthy discussion, the commission requested that Russell develop rules and regulations for a contract renters will sign if they plan to utilize the room for meetings and gatherings. The department will also closely monitor the room’s use then revisit the matter next year, Russell said.
“I think it’s a great idea. It gives us to chance to see what we can come up with, track what goes on and go from there,” Russell said.
