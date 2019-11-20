Waunakee police responded to two reports of car thefts theft on Nov. 19 and Nov. 20.
On Nov. 19 at 11:25 p.m., the police department was dispatched to the Southbridge neighborhood for a report of two subjects attempting to enter vehicles, according to release from Waunakee Police. The two suspects, both males ages 20-21, were located in a vehicle and taken into custody. They were transported to the Dane County Jail.
On Nov. 20 at 3:09 a.m., Waunakee police were dispatched to the Meadowbroook neighborhood for a report of a subject attempting to enter vehicles. Upon arrival, the suspect fled on foot. A K9 track was unsuccessful.
During the investigation, two stolen vehicles were located. While police were continuing to investigate, four male subjects ranging in age from 15-17 were located in Waunakee and taken into custody. One subject was transported to the Dane County Jail, and three were transported to the Juvenile Reception Center. All subjects were booked on multiple charges.
Waunakee Police are asking anyone with information or video surveillance regarding either of the incidents to contact them at (608) 849-4523. The Waunakee Police Department was assisted by the Dane County Sheriff's Department and Wisconsin State Patrol.
Waunakee Police remind citizens to keep their residences secure, including closing overhead garage doors, locking interior doors, and to report any suspicious behavior in their neighborhoods. A stolen vehicle and multiple thefts from auto cases were also reported on Wednesday and are believed to be tied to these cases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.