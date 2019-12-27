The Waunakee Community School District has announced the second quarter Staff Recognition Awards.
Receiving awards are Pat Collins, Amy Genova, Vanessa Hlavacka and Chuck Murphree.
Pat Collins is an at-risk teacher at the Intermediate School and High School whom the staff recognition committee called “an amazing educator” who always does more than expected to help students.
He provides students with a safe and respectful environment to succeed and develops positive relationships with them while being invested in their success.
“He refuses to ever give up on a student. He is relentless in trying to keep students in school and on a path of success,” the committee said.
Amy Genova is a first-grade teacher at Arboretum Elementary School who instills a hard work effort in all students. Genova serves on the school’s PBIS team and is a contributing part of the math department.
“Her dedication to students and teaching drives her passion for helping children and their families. She personifies care, positivity, and profes-sionalism,” the committee said.
Vanessa Hlavacka is Spanish teacher at Waunakee High School who the committee said goes above and beyond for her students and colleagues. Hlavacka is a leader in the World Language Depar-tment’s change toward proficiency driven practices and assessments. She also serves as home-base for the Heritage speaker population and works tirelessly to make sure all feel valued and seen with Los Soñadores. On her own time, she translated the Kokopelli menu into Spanish so that all can benefit from this cafe.
“Vanessa is a true asset to the World Language Department and our school community,” the committee said.
Chuck Murphree is a cross categorical teacher at Waunakee High School who is focused on all students, the committee said. Murphree works to ensure students have access to trained support and adjusts his schedule so that staff can be trained to support students.
“He constantly helps students with physical needs and he puts the students first,” the committee said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.