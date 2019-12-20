Not many elected officials have the good fortune to represent an exceptional place like Dane County,but after serving 10 years on the Dane County Board – including six years as Board Chair – it’s time for someone else to take over the leadership position.
What made my decision not to seek reelection in April a bit easier is the fact the Board has accomplished so much in key areas like protecting our lakes and lands for future generations, improving affordable housing availability, continuing work on racial justice and pursuing fairness in our criminal justice system.
For those successes, I thank my colleagues on the County Board but also the more than 2,500 dedicated County employees who put words into action and our hard-working taxpayers who ultimately pay the bills.
Let me briefly highlight some of the successes of the past year along with a few of the challenges ahead:
• Alliant Energy Center. The County Board has led the work to maintain and grow the Alliant Energy Center to keep it competitive with other conference and event venues. This year, through a collaborative process, we convened a committee to begin conversations around financing, public and private investment and pre-design work to expand the Exhibition Hall. This work follows a detailed master planning process that was completed in 2018. I am confident the County Board along with the redevelopment committee will continue this important work, as the Alliant Energy Center provides significant economic opportunities for Dane County and the State of Wisconsin along with the adjacent neighborhoods of South Madison.
• Criminal justice and mental health. Our work here has been wide and deep, including recognizing the nexus between mental health and incarceration. The 2020 budget includes $100,000 to develop a Community Justice Center grounded in addressing the primary issues facing the individual as well as criminal behavior. We’ve also set aside funds to enhance community based mental health and addiction services.
• Racial and gender equity. The Board launched the Dane County Equity Initiative five years ago and this year we approved a resolution underscoring our expectation that every County Department have and implement an equity plan. The Dane County Board also reached gender equity for the first time, with women now holding over half the seats on the Board.
• Affordable housing and homelessness. The Board established the Affordable Housing Development Fund in 2015 and has since budgeted over $20 million for this effort, resulting in over 1,200 new units of affordable housing throughout Dane County. The 2020 budget adds $4 million more to the fund while also including $1.3 million for the Salvation Army’s efforts to develop a . facility on East Washington Avenue, along with a $1.3 million contribution to the Bayview Foundation redevelopment project.
• Lakes and land. Early in 2019, the Board heard from a County Board task force on recommendations to manage lake levels and prevent flooding in Dane County. In response to the task force’s work, the County Board approved the largest conservation preservation purchase in Dane County’s history of 160 acres of property in the Town of Springfield to become a part of Pheasant Branch Conservancy. By acquiring this property, there will be 2.6 million less gallons of water each year flowing into Lake Mendota, which will help mitigate lake level problems as we face the realities of a changing climate. Additionally, the 2020 budget implements an aggressive dredging initiative to enhance flow in the chain of lakes.
• Census and non-partisan redistricting. As the 2020 Census gets underway, my thoughts turn to the 2021 redistricting process and the new Dane County Citizen Redistricting Commission. Redistricting has turned into a major political issue in Wisconsin, with critics charging majority Republicans in the Legislature of drawing maps to benefit their own party following the 2010 Census. Dane County’s Citizen Redistricting Commission will include from 9 to 11 members who are not affiliated with any political party, lobbying group, labor union or other entity with a vested interest in drawing voting boundaries. In this way, Dane County can show what a fair redistricting process can and should look like.
County government is a cornerstone to the extraordinary quality of life Dane County residents enjoy. I know the County Board will continue its work to make sure all have access to the environmental, economic, and social goods this county has to offer.
Dane County Board Sharon Corrigan of Middleton announced recently she would not run for another term, opening the way for another Supervisor to take the position.
