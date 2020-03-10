A second person in Dane County has been confirmed to have COVID-19. Public Health of Madison and Dane County has issued the following press release:
Public Health Madison & Dane County received notification a second person in Dane County has been diagnosed with novel coronavirus infection (COVID-19).
This individual recently traveled within the United States and developed symptoms shortly afterwards. They followed recommendations, and called their doctor’s office before visiting the doctor. The SSM Health nurse hotline staff directed the person to the nearest Dean Medical Group Urgent Care location, where staff were prepared to meet the person with appropriate protective equipment and followed the recommended isolation procedures. Following this procedure limited possible exposure to healthcare providers and the public.
The person is now isolated at home. They will remain at home until testing shows they no longer have coronavirus.
“We are in daily contact with this person to monitor their symptoms and ensure they are receiving support to be able to isolate at home,” says Janel Heinrich, Director of Public Health Madison & Dane County. “While we have a new person with coronavirus, the risk for getting sick from coronavirus remains low in Dane County.”
To prevent the spread of illness, Public Health Madison & Dane County is conducting a contact investigation to identify and follow-up with any people who had close contact with this individual. Close contacts will be monitored by Public Health staff, do daily symptom and temperature checks, and isolate themselves.
To minimize the spread of illness, Public Health recommends people postpone or cancel nonessential travel to areas with coronavirus. This includes both international travel to Level 2 and 3 countries with widespread illness and domestic travel to states with more than ten cases. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updates this information daily. If travel is essential, Public Health recommends a 14-day self-quarantine upon your return. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has more information about how to self-quarantine.
While a person’s chances of getting sick from coronavirus in Wisconsin are low right now, we would like people to follow Public Health recommendations to prevent widespread illness in the future. We have a number of fact sheets on our website to help individuals and families, faith and spiritual communities, schools, and workplaces prepare for coronavirus.
There are steps everyone can take to stay healthy during cold and flu season. These include getting a flu vaccine, washing hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, staying home when sick, and coughing or sneezing into a tissue.
This is a rapidly evolving situation. For the latest information, visit the CDC’s coronavirus website, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website, or the Public Health Madison & Dane County coronavirus page.
