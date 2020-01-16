The Dane County Sheriff's Office has reported a fatal accident that occurred during the afternoon of Jan. 15.
At approximately 2:15 p.m. sheriff’s deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash on Hwy. 14 and Kahl Rd in the town of Black Earth.
A 26-year-old male was driving westbound on USH 14 and crossed the centerline, hitting an eastbound vehicle head-on. The driver of the eastbound vehicle, Kandra M. Thompson, age 50, of Mazomanie, and her two grandchildren ages 3 and 5, were transported by ambulance to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to a release from the sheriff's office.
The driver of the westbound vehicle was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Dane County Medical Examiner. His backseat passenger, his 23-month-old daughter, was transported by Middleton EMS to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Hwy. 14 was shut down for approximately three hours while the crash was being investigated.
The sheriff's office has not released the name of the deceased driver.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.