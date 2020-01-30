The Dane County Sheriff's Office is alerting citizens of a scam call after receiving several reports from people indicating they had received a call from a person claiming to be Lt. Karls from the sheriff's office.
The caller goes on to say that he works for the warrants department and that there is a warrant for their arrest. This is a con that has been taking place for several years, with the scammers using different names, many of which are actual members of the sheriff's office. Typically they are able to make the number on the caller ID appear as an actual number used by the sheriff’s office.
If you believe you’ve been a victim of this crime, you can report it to authorities by calling the non-emergency number of the Dane County Communications Center, at (608) 255-2345.
