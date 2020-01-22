Detectives with the Dane County Sheriff’s Office are seeking help from public as they continue to follow up on any tips related to the homicide of Nicholas Day. Investigators are reaching out to the public and asking to speak with anyone traveling in and around the area of CTH JG, Bergum Road, Stewart County Park and Bohn Road, near the Tyrol Basin Ski area. As previously released, the time frame of particular interest is between noon and 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 15.
Detectives have identified some vehicle descriptions and would like to talk to the occupants of:
• a small silver 2-door vehicle that was southbound on JG near Stewart County Park around 1:10 p.m.
• a red vehicle in the area between 12:50 and 1 p.m., traveling north on JG near Stewart County Park.
• a full-size dark colored pick-up truck in the area of CTH JG near Bergum Road in the general time frame of 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.
The Sheriff’s Office is also looking to identify two other men who witnesses say were running/jogging in the area on the day of the homicide. One man described as having a full beard and was wearing a brown jacket with red striping, running in the area of CTH JG near Bergum Road. The second is a white male wearing a white or off-white jogging suit, running west to east on area trails.
These individuals are not considered suspects, but investigators believe they may have information that could be useful in solving this crime.
Nicholas Day was 26 years old, a military veteran and the father of a young daughter. The Dane County Sheriff’s Office wants to provide his family with answers and bring his killer to justice.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Dane County tip line at (608) 284-6900 or the Dane County Communications non-emergency number at (608) 255-2345.
