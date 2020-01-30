Waunakee’s Board of Education received curriculum presentations at the intermediate school Monday. Among them was an update on the district’s Pathways program.
Specialist Lyn Cederholm discussed some of its recent progress.
“Our teachers are working really hard to meet the broad needs of our learners,” Cederholm said. “We’re really stretching the kids to that next level to try some things they never have before.”
For the past 27 years, Pathways specialists such as Cederholm have provided advanced-learning services to students in need of more challenging curriculum. Starting in 1996, the Waunakee school district began staffing a 0.5 Pathways-specialist position at each of its buildings.
Cederholm has served as a K-4 specialist for the last eight years.
A former elementary-school teacher and a mother of two current Waunakee students, Cederholm said the position offers a unique opportunity for instructors like her.
“I’m able to see from both the parent and the student lens in this role,” Cederholm said. “And my true passion is to come alongside people – whether it’s adults or children, staff or parents – to be that support person for people when they need it. And I get to do that in this role.”
Pathways Specialist Steven Sack agreed.
“I want to help students focus on the process of learning,” Sack said, “instead of the product. I want them to know it’s OK to play in the creative sandbox, not have answers come so quickly, and just enjoy that struggle. But mostly, I want to help them keep that sense of wonder.”
Having worked in Education for approximately 20 years, Sack said it’s important to keep in mind the issues that young adults deal with on a daily basis.
He explained some of his reasons for taking up teaching.
“The most important reason – and I see it in my own kids – is I want to help them keep that sense of wonder that they have for the world for as long as they can,” Sack said, “because it just makes it a happier place.”
More than 500 students in the district have been identified as being in need of Pathways support, nearly half of which attend Waunakee Community High School.
The program’s coordinator said staffing may soon be increased, with school board approval.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.