The start of the 2019-2020 school year is upon us and we are preparing for 4,400 students to arrive at our school doors on Sept. 3. I love this time of the year as our students bring life and excitement back to all of our buildings. They are the reason we are here, and we look forward to their arrival next week.
As I travel around our community, it is hard to find a part of the district that is not undergoing change, growth, and transformation. Student enrollment growth allows a school district to thrive in Wisconsin, and we are working diligently to be prepared for continued expansion of our student body and varied life experiences they bring to our classrooms.
I believe the greatest assets we can instill in children are self-confidence and the determination to learn from mistakes and embrace a growth mindset. We all know that learning does not happen in one iteration, and that through repetition, practice, and trial and error, some of the best learning and development occurs. Helping our children to value the journey and understand that some of the most impactful learning emerges through experiencing challenges, is vital to our children establishing a healthy view of themselves and a pathway to life-long learning and personal growth.
I thoroughly enjoy getting to know our students and connecting with them on issues that are of importance. I have had young people reach out to me in the last few months to discuss issues such as concerns about the social and emotional health of our students, thoughts on equity, and opinions on busing, the school calendar, and the arts. The voice of our students is important as we evolve as a school district, and I encourage everyone to find opportunities to interact with the young people in our community. Some of the most memorable and impactful conversations I have had in recent months have emerged from interactions with our students.
Helping all children succeed in school is our primary purpose. As we prepare for our work with our students, we are also reminded of the importance of building close relationships between parents, their children’s school, and the classroom teachers. The National PTA has stated that, “the most accurate predictors of student achievement in school are not family income or social status, but the extent to which the family creates a home environment that encourages learning, communicates high yet reasonable expectations for the child’s achievement, and becomes involved in the child’s education at school.”
To this end, we are here to help all children be successful and welcome parent connections to support the children in our schools. With my own children, I find that I cannot always help them with their homework. If this scenario is true for you, please remember that we are here to help, and we want you to reach out to your child’s teacher, so they can support your child through the challenges we know they will encounter as they learn new concepts and acquire new skills.
On behalf of the Waunakee Community School District Board of Education, staff, and administration, welcome to the 2019-2020 school year. We are excited to begin another school year and look forward to working with everyone to move all of our students forward. Thank you to our whole community for your support of our school district and our children. We greatly appreciate you valuing education and opportunities for our students.
