WAUNAKEE - William R. "Bill" Dahmen, age 81, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Jan. 8, 2020, at UW Hospital after suffering a stroke shortly after returning home from a night of his favorite past time of pitching horseshoes. Bill was born on Nov. 2, 1938, to Joseph and Cyrilla (Endres) Dahmen of Middleton. He was their third child of eight. He married Anna Mae Kelly on Oct. 6, 1960, and raised 3 children in Waunakee.
He was a very ambitious hard worker starting his career at Middleton Co-Op in 1954. He worked part-time at Qual Line Fence in Waunakee for over 60 years and up until his passing. He was employed full-time at Madison Concrete Pipe for 40 years and faithfully delivered newspapers for many of Waunakee’s residents and was an Amway distributor for 30 years.
He was a lifelong member of Knights of Columbus and an avid pitcher of horseshoes, most recently with the Deansville Horseshoe Club.
He is survived by his wife Anna Mae, children Renee (Harry) Gelin, Sue Krizan (Dale Gray), Jeff Dahmen, three beautiful grandchildren, Alexis, William and Giovanna, his brothers Lawrence (Carol) Dahmen, Al Dahmen (Steve Evers), his sisters Monica Gulesserian (Billy Outlaw) Shirley (Jerry) Gerk, Mary Dahmen, Ann (Ray) Legris, sisters-in-law Arlene Dahmen and Helen Kelly and many nieces, nephews and his horseshoe family.
He was preceded in death by his parents Joseph and Cyrilla, his brother Linus, brothers-in-law Steve Gulesserian, Lyle Kelly, John Breuch and his sister-in-law JoAnn Breuch.
A Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, at 5:30 p.m. at the Winn-Cress Funeral Home 5785 Hwy Q Waunakee. Friends may call at the funeral home on Wednesday from 3 p.m. until the time of services. A Reception will follow at Rex’s Innkeeper. A private burial will take place at a later date. His hard work, dedication and presence will be missed by all.
The family would like to thank the quick response and wonderful care of the Waunakee EMS and the staff at UW Hospital B44 ICU.
Winn-Cress Funeral Home
5785 Hwy Q
Waunakee, WI
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.